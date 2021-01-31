One who gets typecast is the hero in Bollywood: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui begs to differ when you tell him he is typecast in a particular kind of roles. He insists it is the Bollywood mainstream hero who is pigeonholed into doing similar roles. “I think I am the actor who does different characters and the one who gets typecast is the hero in Bollywood, who in their over 30 to 36 years’ career do only one role. Thank god I got the opportunity to do different roles. If I am doing a ‘Manto’ then I am also doing a ‘Thackeray’. If I am playing a police officer in ‘Raat Akeli Hai’, at the same time there is ‘Serious Men’, too,” Nawazuddin told IANS. The actor has three films lined up in the coming months as of now — “No Land’s Man”, the rom-com “Jogira Sara Ra Ra” and “Bole Chudiyan”. He says the focus continues to be on “doing a different character”. “I have done ‘Photograph’ and I have also done ‘Kick’. So, I think the opportunity to play various roles the industry gave me is amazing,” he added. He feels the there is some “misconception about typecast” when it comes to our films.













