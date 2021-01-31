Kapil Sharma to take a break from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Famed comedian Kapil Sharma recently announced that his wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting their second child.

In a chat session on Twitter with his fans he shared the good news and also revealed that he will be taking a break from the show for a couple of weeks.

He responded to a tweet in which a fan asked why the comedy show was going off air and said it was because he wanted to be home to welcome his second child. “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby,” he wrote.

Kapil also replied to several other questions posed by his fans. One user asked about his favourite street food. To this, Kapil replied, “Samosas”. Answering his fan who asked about Anayra’s first words, he said, “I think papa, honestly it was mumma”.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in December 2018 and have a one-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will reportedly go off air for a few weeks in February and come back in a renewed avatar. Earlier, Kapil hit the headlines after he was summoned by the Crime branch of the Mumbai police to record statements against car designer Dilip Chhabria. The latter has reportedly duped the comedian of over Rs 5 crores. Kapil had hired the designer to build his vanity van. He later filed a case against the car designer after he failed to deliver his van.