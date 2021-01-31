Chaudhry Sarwar’s diplomacy on Kashmir pays offs

Kashmir is a litany of betrayal, subjugation, persecution and unfulfilled promises as the Muslims of Indian Occupied Kashmir have waited for decades to be free from Indian yoke after they were denied right to self-determination at the time of partition of Bharat in 1947.

Pakistan has always provided moral, diplomatic, and ethical support to the Kahsmiris whose old, young and children have been tormented unremorsefully by the tyrannical Indian government. Pakistani leadership from Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Prime Minister Imran Khan have raised voice towards the sorry plight of the Kahsmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar is another forceful voice who has worked tirelessly to arouse conscience of the world powers to the humanitarian crisis in the South Asia. He has been working tirelessly for decades to seek a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

What sets Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar from his peers apart is his political and diplomatic expertise as a British Parliament before renouncing his dual British citizenship in 2013 to start political career in Pakistan. Chaudhry Sarwar, during his days at the House of Common, consistently raised voice for the Kashmiri and Palestinian Muslims. Over the years the Governor Punjab has emerged as the most potent voice on Kashmir issue in the country.

Long political career in the House of Commons enabled Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to develop strong political linkages with politicians in the British and European parliament and this how he is more successful to secure GSP plus status, plead case on FATF, and expose Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir. His efforts on the diplomatic front have paid off with the renewed realization among politicians of the world to the sorry plight of the Kashmiris in the world.

Sarwar has successfully exposed monstrous face of the Indian government after the enactment of controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 which is bent upon exterminating Muslim minority in India.