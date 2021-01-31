Academic activities resume today under SOPs

The primary and middle schools as well as universities will reopen for students across the country on Monday (today) after being closed for nearly two months during the second wave of the coronavirus disease. Earlier, Pakistan opened schools for grade 9-12 on January 18 after a break of two months. The decision to resume sessions for the rest of the classes in the provinces and the federal territory of Islamabad was taken in the light of the recommendations of the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC).Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood told reporters on Saturday that the country has experienced “too much loss of education” during the pandemic, with initial World Bank estimates saying that at least 1 million children are expected to drop out of school due to Covid-19’s socio-economic impact on Pakistan.As part of its anti-coronavirus measures, the government had ordered the closure of all schools and colleges on November 26 last year, with online learning operational until December 24 before the winter break until January 11. Students from grades 9 to 12 returned to school on January 18. However, those in grades 1 to 8 and university students will resume classes from Monday.













