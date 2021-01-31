CPI, core inflation lower than time of PTI govt formation: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the government’s efforts were coming to fruition as both the consumer price index and core inflation had touched lower than the time of government’s formation.

“More good news on the economic front. Consumer price index & core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

Imran Khan said he had instructed his economic team to stay vigilant and ensure that inflation stayed under control. Planning Minister Asad Umar also said on Twitter that January inflation was down to 5.7 percent, while core inflation was at 5.4%. In July 2018, prior to the PTI government’s formation, CPI was 5.8% and core inflation was 7.6%.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would interact with the general public via telephone today (Monday) at 6pm.

The minister also shared a video containing promo of the programme titled “Apka Wazir Azam Aap Ke Sath”. Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer the questions of the people posed to him on telephone number 051-9210809.

During his first speech after his victory to become the prime minister, PM Imran Khan had promised he will be “answerable” before the people twice every month in a “Question Hour” in the National Assembly.

His interaction over the course of the last year with people via video messages on social media or televised addresses have largely focused on the coronavirus pandemic, urging people to realise the importance of exercising caution and wearing masks so Pakistan can successfully reduce the spread of the virus.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the demise of veteran film actress Neelo Begum. “My condolences and prayers go to (Shaan Shahid) on the passing of his mother,” the prime minister said on Twitter. Imran Khan also expressed sadness over the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Shahid Gondal, who breathed his last earlier in the evening after having COVID-19 related complications.