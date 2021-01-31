Engaging with energetic students of foreign policy in Washington DC

While on an official trip to the United States covering the US Presidential Elections in November 2020, I was invited to address students over video conferencing at the School of International Service (SIS), American University, Washington DC. Being one of the leading schools on foreign policy in the world, it was truly a huge honour and privilege for me. Notably, this was the second time I was addressing the same institution in the last two or so years but on this instance it was solo and of course, online owing to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Akbar S. Ahmed, one of the leading scholars on foreign policy and Islam in the world, presided over my guest lecture that was about a range of issues prevailing in South Asia, the Middle East and the United States itself. The class comprised of over 25 young American students who were nothing less than ambitious and promising future leaders in whichever profession they choose to opt.

Since, as a tradition, I believe in interactive sessions where students engage in a fruitful discussion, the lecture was designed in a way in which I gave an opening statement and then interacted with as many students as I could in a class lasting about an hour and half. On another note, the guest lecture occurred three days after the elections and President Joe Biden was on the verge of victory after all the suspenseful political scenario. Unsurprisingly, everyone in the class was relieved with Donald Trump’s inevitable defeat whom they considered divisive and a key cause of hatred and far-right extremism.

My opening remarks focused on the trajectory of US-Pakistan relations which have an immense potential despite their nature being transactional, the promising future of the Afghan Peace Process, the gradual rise of Neo-Nazism/white supremacy in America after 9/11 Attacks, how America could heal under the Biden Administration, Iran’s disruptive militancy in the Middle East, the precarious situation in the Indian-held disputed region of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), India’s transformation in a fascist state under the BJP and Israel’s increasing prominence in the region and beyond.

From Pakistan’s perspective, it was emphasised that the previous administration under Trump was keen to pull out from Afghanistan in light of the US-Taliban deal agreed in February 2020. Similarly, on the issue of the disputed territory of J&K, it was pointed out that the former president offered to mediate twice which wasn’t received well by New Delhi. While speaking, I also highlighted how Prime Minister Imran Khan has strived his best for uplifting Islamabad’s importance as a key player in the international community despite some of the limitations that go back decades.

On other issues such as internal rifts in the US and the Middle East, I discussed how America’s domestic and foreign policies are interlinked which have a global impact. From what I assessed during my career as a foreign policy journalist, any kind of new war would be unwelcoming for the world’s leading superpower which needs to focus on a healing touch by promoting tolerance and diversity at home and abroad.

On an interesting note, my comments on Bernie Sanders garnered much attention amongst the students since I gave a counter-factual theory about his role in core leadership. It was unsurprising since he’s both popular and controversial given his idealistic stance on domestic and foreign policies.

When it came to India, my focus remained on how it is a menace for South Asia given its Nazi-oriented politics and America must not allow itself to be duped by the Modi-Shah regime. The class had a diverse take on India’s role in the region yet my stance was based on changing ground realities that they all understood given the sinister nature of the BJP regime.

On the Middle East, I discussed why Iran needs to shun militancy and Israel needs to steer towards a promised two-state solution with Palestine by which Pakistan itself can potentially recognise it in the future. Pragmatically speaking, Israel and Palestine can achieve a lot together by following the two-state path which could ease up conflict in the wider Middle East.

During my overall interactions with the students, what I found noteworthy was their enthusiasm and tendency to ask impactful and creative questions on foreign policy especially those on South Asia and Israel/Iran.

I can’t thank Ambassador Ahmed enough for such a wonderful opportunity to speak with his class with whom I truly enjoyed engaging with.

The writer is Associate Editor (Diplomatic Affairs), Daily Times. He tweets @mhassankhan06