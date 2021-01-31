CDA starts upgradation work on three major parks

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated development and upgradation work on three major parks to provide better recreational facilities to the residents of the city.

The upgradation work has been simultaneously started on the parks including Fatima Jinnah Park, Rose and Jasmine Garden, and Play Land. The CDA’s Director General Environment paid visits to these parks and reviewed the proposed upgradation work and preparations being made by the staff members to complete it in the stipulated time frame.

According to the details, the upgradation work would cover the area from the Chand-Tara roundabout to Srinagar Highway in Rose and Jasmine Garden.

Its area was expanded in the past to link it with Cultural Complex and now it has open places, vast lush green lawns, beds of flowers, walkways, a Japanese garden, and a jogging track.

This 20,360 sq. meters garden is famous for its roses. The upgradation work would help increase varieties of roses and Jasmines. Every year, the garden hosts many festivals and flower shows. The maintenance and upgradation plan of Play Land includes the existing amusement facilities and the addition of new entertainment equipment containing the original theme for the children.