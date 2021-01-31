SCCI thanks Buzdar for establishing SDA

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Qaisar Iqbal Baryar has thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for approving the establishment of Sialkot Development Authority (SDA). In a letter, the SCCI president termed the establishment of SDA a revolutionary step to help in resolving city issues by improving management and development process, said a press statement issued on Sunday. Qaisar Iqbal Baryar said that SDA will also help in resolving sanitation and sewerage issues, besides improving the roads infrastructure. The business community appreciates the concrete role played by the chief minister in setting up SDA. “In fact, Usman Buzdar has won the hearts of the people of the district by fulfilling the promise made during the Sialkot visit of December 9,” he said. He concluded by saying that exporters will continue to strive for increasing exports.













