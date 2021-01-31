Services of national institutions must be appreciated: Parvez Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that services of national institutions must be appreciated as these institutions are rendering unparalleled services to the country and the nation. He said we are proud that national institutions are the guarantor of Pakistan’s security and working day and night for this.

He was talking to Parliamentary Secretary for Education in Punjab Assembly Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti who called on him at his residence in Lahore on Sunday.

Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti briefed the Speaker on the affairs of the department and the committee. The Speaker Punjab Assembly lauded the performance of Parliamentary Secretary.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that political leaders have to focus on people’s problems in the interest of the country instead of negative politics. He said that the members of the Assembly play a role in solving the problems of the people in the House and the public issues are highlighted in a good manner with the strength of the parliamentary institutions.