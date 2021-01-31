Court orders interior ministry to complete inquiry against housing society

Additional District and Session Judge (West) Islamabad Muhammad Atta Rabbani has directed the Ministry of Interior to complete inquiry against co-operative housing society as soon as possible. The court gave remarks that if FIA officers are slowing down the inquiry process, appellant can re-file the petition. The applicant told the court that accused have looted the society on a very large scale and used illegal authority to earn billions of black money. Further, the applicant’s lawyer gave his arguments that FIA could have prevented the accused from looting public money by making timely efforts. The FIA informed the court that more than one application has been filed against the accused and the agency has gathered solid proofs against them. The court directed the FIA to complete the inquiry process as soon as possible and ensure the safety of public money.













