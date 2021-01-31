The war of political spokespersons

What is politics without a dash of public relations? Taking on the particularly challenging job of humanising political parties to their vote banks and fighting their battles is not everyone’s cake. Given the explosion of platforms available to defend the indefensible in recent times, party spokespersons are now required to take their gloves off and throw in bloody punches in all directions. With the technological advances burgeoning never-before-seen changes in the media landscape in Pakistan, those assigned to be the official voices of political parties have increasingly difficult yet all the more integral job descriptions.

It is probably this urge to earn a pat on the back from party heads by pushing their narratives that political correspondents do not blink an eye before turning healthy debates into the ugliest, most vituperative exchange of words. Blatant allegations often echo on television screens in shrill voices where some politicians scale up their tempo by chasing after their opponents. Last year, Indian Congress spokesperson, Rajiv Tyagi, suffered from a stroke and passed away in the midst of a heated television debate. His last words to his wife, “These people killed me…” continued to make rounds on Indian media outlets as a glaring reflection on the extent to which these so-called officials (some, not all) charged with the task of propagating party positions would go to inflict wounds that run as deep as possible.

Trump administration in the US went a step ahead by declaring not just its opponents but the American press as the enemy that ought to be “embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while.”

This is not to say political rhetoric in Pakistan is a rosy tale where party reps engage in fruitful discussions adorned with healthy, mutual respect. We have had more than our fair share of glasses thrown at political rivals and threats to stage walk-outs from news studios and fistfights amid the constant noise of shouting.

Armed with the policy lines to defending the party boss come what may, every political party has deployed a large number of cooks to sir the media policy pot. For every well-prepared and soft-spoken communication focal person, there are ten either ill-prepared for the task or overzealous enough to become news themselves. PML-N and its team of media managers, in particular, has been in crosshairs over blatant disregard for the court proceedings or the facts of the matter while defending the Sharif family and their properties. Probably working to briefs outlined by top leadership, PML-N leaders often find themselves in a tight spot as they brazenly speak in support of former premier, Nawaz Sharif, while openly criticising establishment and judiciary (to name a few). More recently, PML-N’s Mohammad Zubair continued to attack the appointment of Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh as head of Broadsheet commission despite being repeatedly corrected by the news anchor. Not only did he carry on with his stance, but he also did so while turning a deaf ear to the female anchor.

It took many sleepless nights to get over scandalous (rape) threats posed by JUI-F Senator Hafiz Hamdullah to a female analyst on live television some years ago. Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brigade of media spokespersons cum trolls openly disregard all norms of decency while participating in toxic debates. Holding no bearing to gender, religion or societal position, these leaders are on a crusade of their own: make shamelessly biased headlines at the expense of political maturity.

The ruling party also needs to train its messengers to put the right message across. Instead of a brigade miserably failing at its task, the government could do better by being open to the media–in turn, Pakistani public– about performance and regaining public confidence.

In a world run by packaging, all political parties would fare well with representatives that do their jobs without coarsening political discourse with the evils of abuse and slander. Yes, the art of scoring good points is crucial to effective spokesmanship but that cannot be achieved unless one is well-versed in what they are talking about. Keeping ear to the ground to have the contextual know-how and solid knowledge of appropriate historical,political and local perspectives are necessarily required for keeping the party message active. Politics of hatred cannot go too far!