Air disasters-in-making

As if the persistently declining performance of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has not been lamented enough in the last few months, new reports have surfaced about its sheer inability to implement safety regulations. The information available to media sources suggests that the authority has turned a blind eye to repeated violations by the national flag carrier. Despite facing restrictions from international airline regulators—especially in European skies—and a downgrading of ranking by US’s Federal Aviation Administration, the airline management is still adamant about its devil-may-care attitude. Recently, the airline operated a domestic flight that landed on a runway with mere 600 metres visibility (the minimum mandated visibility is 700 metres) and no system to support the precision landing. Further, the PIA authorities violated air navigation orders on an international flight wherein the primary pilot was informed of the schedule just an hour before the departing time. These chronicles of chaos have continued on domestic flights in the last fortnight where pilots were routinely asked to operate unscheduled flights.

Due to its decades-long saga of rot, any argument calling for a responsible PIA administration would be laughed off as an oxymoron. Nevertheless, in times when the aviation regulator is duly working to clear Pakistani pilots’ credibility and the safety of its own skies, such dismal developments can only predict even shoddier affairs in the future.

Due to the recklessness of few officials, Pakistani pilots still have their wings clipped in most of the skies world over. Many working in Malaysian airlines were only reinstated after their credentials were thoroughly rechecked by PCAA. We had the deadliest plane crash in a residential neighbourhood in Karachi that claimed 98 lives, only last year. The recent seizure of a PIA plane over non-payment of the lease has not yet been fully resolved. With the country’s reputation still on the line and the international media waiting for just one misstep to pursue its biases, how could the PCAA fail so grossly is a question that warrants urgent answers.

The same media report also mentioned how the regulatory authority had issued 604 operator non-compliance reports (ONCRs) to PIA in 2020 alone. This could well be the basis of adopting an even stringent approach regarding aviation violations.

Only last year, the decision to bifurcate the authority into two separate regulatory and operational oversight entities was welcomed as a much-needed course correction. It was then echoed that the new reforms would enable highly qualified personnel to implement all codes of ICAO, FAA, EASA; aircraft manufacturers’ guidelines, standards and directives. New beginnings were thought to put an end to deputations from military and civil services

(since its inception in 1982, no CAA officer was ever appointed as director-general).

Vacant posts or deputation of blue-eyed officers sans required qualifications cannot lead the authority out of its numerous crises. The ongoing nonchalance to several aviation disasters-in-making is a gross example of how the PCAA needs a root-and-branch overhaul. As for the PIA management, the sham of an international airline has repeatedly been synonymous with dysfunctionality. Let’s just hope it rattles out of complacency with a gameplan. Sitting on empty promises won’t justify the means for long!