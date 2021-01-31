Pandemonium in the NA

There ensued yet another showdown in the National Assembly session held on Friday as the PML-N members headed on a collision course with the government benches over the latter’s opposition to MNA Afzal Khokhar’s privilege motion. Khokhar had demanded action against the Lahore administration for “attack(ing) his house despite a restraining order.” With stinging criticism of the government quarters and utter commotion on the floor, leaders of his party laid siege to Speaker Asad Qaiser’s dais. Such unusual was the chaos that at one point, Speaker Qaiser reprimanded PML-N Secretary-General, Ahsan Iqbal: “Is this the way you talk?”

While the leaders’ language was deemed unbecoming by many sitting in the house, PMLN-Secretary Maryam Aurangzeb’s controversial video of talking into Khokhar’s ear seems to have taken the cake. Aurangzeb was seen feeding the MNA lines; encouraging him to target PM Imran Khan (using defamatory keywords “salai machine” and “Zaman park”). The overzealous parliamentarian even used the occasion to direct other party members to drown out treasury benches. Calling on female MNAs to approach the speaker’s dais, she made the concoction of noisy politics all the more thick! If what happened in the NA session cannot be described as absolute pandemonium, hardly anything can!

The issue of land grabbing was also brought to the limelight when PM’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan, criticised Khokhar’s motion by asserting that the august house could not protect “land mafia,” whether they were parliamentarians or held any influential portfolio. PML-N leader could have done his homework before calling for the inquiry motion. When the much-touted stay order had already been vacated by the court, the parliamentarian did not have any ground left to demand action.

For long, encroachments have destroyed our cities, damaged our waterworks and cut down our forests. It is quite sad that when the legislators should have openly supported the government’s quest against influential land grabbers, they are looking out for their own pockets; not working for public reforms.

Given the name-calling and non-stop rounds of allegations, the parliament seems to have fallen prey to utter raucousness. The very assembly that is supposed to enshrine the values of democratic debate, public accountability and effective legislation now produces nothing but colourful headlines. And the iron-fisted determination of the opposition parties to view everything from a biased lens ought to hold the major blame for this chaos. Verbal matches and sky-high emotions turn every debate–may it be in either house–into a potential walkout situation. January alone has seen more than its fair share of tense scenes. An earlier Senate session saw opposition members calling the country’s premier accountability agency “Guantanamo Bay” where no rule of law was said to have applied. Only last year, a bitter clash ensued over caustic remarks by former NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq accused the government of falling into Indian pressure by releasing the captive Indian pilot, Abhinandan. A number of sessions have been marred by emotions running high on all sides; causing a furore.

It should be made clear that members from all benches have repeatedly violated the decorum rules governing parliamentary procedures. This is something no political party can (ideally) make light of); forcing its members to abide by the sanctity of the house. Nevertheless, in this particular situation, PML-N leadership has spelt out its preference for toxicity in lieu of constructive debates. Rather than working in harmony with the treasury benches to enable an environment that works for the good of all Pakistanis, many of them are busy shouting the government down. Only mature and sensible lawmakers can play an effective role in holding the government to its word. The present bunch of screaming, squealing and crying preschoolers won’t just do.