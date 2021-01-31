Nuke ban and Pakistan

The world is fixated on bidding farewell to the legacy of Hiroshima bombings. In yet another effort to get rid of unlimited militaristic aggression, the UN recently celebrated the first multilateral nuclear disarmament treaty–in over five decades–coming into force. But treading the waters of nuclear deterrence is tricky business! Due to a lack of signatures from any state, known or believed to own nuclear weapons, a press release by Pakistan’s foreign office has claimed to not be bound by the treaty’s obligations.

Calling the ban treaty negotiations “outside the established UN disarmament negotiating forums,” Pakistan has stressed, “this treaty neither forms a part of nor contributes to the development of customary international law in any manner.”

Pakistan was among the 35 states, including the P-5 nations and even India, that did not attend the deliberations, which are believed to have failed to consider the legitimate interests of all concerned parties. India holds similar reservations and has also asserted that despite its commitment to internationally verifiable global nuclear withdrawal, “it doesn’t think the current treaty takes into account the verification process.” The US has gone to the extent of calling out the treaty for “turn(ing) back the clock on verification and disarmament.” The treaty has failed to garner support from NATO members, Australia or even South Korea because of their perceived reliance on the US nuclear weapons for their national security. The fact that Japan, the only country to have ever faced nuclear devastation, has also refused to sign the treaty, for the moment, speaks volumes about the effectiveness of the nuke ban.

Looking closer to home, Pakistan has, every now and then, reiterated its commitment to the disarmament process, which is to be achieved while ensuring undiminished security for all states’ armaments and military forces at all times. For this, the state is ready to sit at all tables and discuss consensus-based cooperation with all stakeholders. Amid the growing nuclear arms complex on South Asian shores, Pakistan’s atomic facilities received a favourable rating by an independent American study last year. It was said to have considerably improved its nuclear security; faring even better than India. During a visit to Pakistan in 2018, International Atomic Energy Agency head, Yukiya Amano, had also praised Pakistan for holding ground on its “commitment to nuclear safety.” So much so that Pakistan makes its case for the Nuclear Suppliers Group membership on the grounds of being immensely forthcoming in legally binding commitments.

Therefore, all Western notions regarding Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal falling into the wrong hands should be treated as nothing but conjecture. Yes, we need to save ourselves from nuclear stockpiling. A mere 100 nuclear weapons can easily destroy the whole world and there are substantially more nukes in individual arsenals. The sooner the global community comes together to realise the dangers of this ongoing arms race, the better.

But Pakistan is not just ready to give up its right to security when others are not willing to do so. The day the entire world denounces the acquisition of nuclear weapons as the deadliest to humanity, we will surely lead the field. Until then, our secure arsenal should be reassuring enough