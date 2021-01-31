Cambodia’s cash-strapped cyclo drivers treated to pedal-in movie

Presented with a movie, meal, medicines and a $20 cash handout, Cambodia’s cyclo taxi drivers received a rare treat at the weekend, and a brief distraction from hard times as the coronavirus takes a toll on tourism. Hundreds of drivers who are struggling to make ends meet were seen sprawled out in their pedal-driven vehicles during the special screening on Saturday, when a makeshift movie theatre sprang up in a grassy yard in the capital Phnom Penh. They were shown the new film “Fathers” by local director Huy Yaleng, about a cyclo driver’s daily battle to support his family. “I teared up. I remember how I had to do anything and everything to support my family,” said Sun Sokhorm, 67, a cyclo driver for 34 years. “The story felt like my own story.” Cambodia’s cyclo drivers have long been a popular choice for visitors keen to take in the sights and enjoy the buzz of Phnom Penh at a leisurely pace.













