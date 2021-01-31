World Cup leader Schwarz gets slim lead in 1st run of slalom

Austrian skier Marco Schwarz posted the fastest time in a tight opening run of a men´s World Cup slalom on Saturday. Chasing his third win of the season, Schwarz built a slim lead over Ramon Zenhäusern and Clément Noël, who were 0.02 and 0.03 seconds behind, respectively. On a course softened by persistent rain, Schwarz trailed Zenhäusern by 0.32 at his final split time but used a flawless finish to edge the Swiss skier, who had opened the race. Noël led Schwarz by nearly two-tenths of a second early in his run, but the Frenchman lost his advantage on the bottom section. Schwarz, who leads the discipline standings, was on the podium in six of the previous seven slaloms this season and is the only skier to have won more than once.













