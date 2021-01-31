Newcastle to take action after Joelinton’s COVID-19 breach

Newcastle United’s record signing Joelinton faces disciplinary action after he appeared to breach COVID-19 regulations by getting a haircut. The 24-year-old Brazilian striker put up a picture of himself in a barber shop on Instagram before quickly deleting the post. Britain, which has Europe’s highest COVID-19 death toll, has been under national lockdown since Jan. 5 as it battles a highly contagious new coronavirus variant, with salons and other non-essential businesses shut. “We are disappointed by the image shared by Joelinton,” a club spokesperson was quoted as saying by British media. “There are clear COVID-19 protocols in place and the club continues to guide and educate its players on their responsibilities. “The club will be taking appropriate action internally.”













