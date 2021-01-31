Govt striving to connect modern research with industry: Fawad

414297-fawad-hussain-cFederal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that to reap the full benefits of researches, the government was striving to connect the research with industry.

Addressing as a chief guest in an inaugural session of “Affordable Low Cost Model Home” via video link at the NED University of Engineering and Technology, the federal minister said that since he took over the Ministry of Science and Technology he had focused on ensuring practical use of research.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said to establish affordable structures for the needy people, the government made efforts to link the academia with the industry and to bring all the stakeholders on same platform.

Addressing the event, Chairman PM Housing Task Force Zaigham Rizvi emphasized upon the active role of academia. He said no country had grown without active role of academia.

He expressed his gratitude that around 28 universities had joined hands with the government for research on low cost material and technology.

Zaigham Rizvi said that the government was determined to achieve the target of provision of affordable housing units to needy people of the country.

Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt. General (Retd.) Chairman Anwar Ali Hyder, NED University Vice Chancellor Dr. Sarosh H. Lodhi and others also spoke on the occasion.

Energy demand:

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has commended the assurance of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Baber and Special Assistant on Energy Tabish Gohar to meet the energy production demand of industries during a meeting with FPCCI & business representatives at Governor House, Karachi.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he appreciated the efforts of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and hoped that the government representatives would fulfill the promises made in the meeting with the industrialist community.

Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that the FPCCI, in consultation with Employers Federation of Pakistan, Karachi Chamber and Town Associations, held a press conference at the Federation house to withdraw the decision from the government and demanded not disconnect gas connections of the industries.

In response, government representatives convened a meeting with FPCC and assure that no industry gas will be cut off until, all other power distribution companies, including K-Electric, would provide uninterrupted electric supply assurance to the industries. While industrial captive power plants operating at 50% production capacity will not be shut off.

He said that the FPCCI was confident that the government would fulfill its promises on the assurance of the government representatives. The FPCCI President reiterated that the government should involve the federation and business representatives in every decision for consultation so that together they can improve Pakistan’s economy.

Outdated CPPs:

Former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Shahid Rasheed Butt has said that industrial sector is wasting gas worth billions of rupees by self-generation of electricity through outdated captive power plants (CPPs) therefore a permanent ban should be imposed on them.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that the government should slap a permanent ban on obsolete CPPs wasting scarce resource of gas ignoring the outcry of the textile and other industrial sectors. Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the industrial sector has become addicted to subsidies, packages and cheap gas on the cost of the economy that should not be allowed anymore.

Captive power plants were allowed in the past to keep the industry away from load shedding but now the situation has changed as the country is producing more electricity than required therefore, there is no justification to keep old-fashioned captive power pants running, he added.

The ICCI former president said that the influential textile lobby is getting very cheap gas for their power plants, which has not increased exports but their profits.

He noted that circular debt has increased from 1.1 trillion rupees to 2.5 trillion rupees since 2018 while the government is compelled to pay billions in the capacity payments to private power producers due to faulty decisions taken by the former government.

Shahid Rasheed said that capacity payments were Rs 180 billion in 2013 which jumped to Rs500 billion in 2018 and it will reach at staggering Rs1.5 trillion by 2023 therefore captive power plants must be closed to reduce losses and save scarce resource of natural gas. He said that textile and other lobbies have always warned the closure of industry whenever the government tried to reduce losses. It said that textile industry would be wiped out if zero-rating facility was withdrawn but nothing of the sort happened. The government should rationalise gas tariff for all sectors and should not promote any sector on the cost of other sectors, the former ICCI president demanded.