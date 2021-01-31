Strong profitability may keep PSX green next week

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) may remain green next week as financial results of most of the companies showed strong profitability.

According to analysts, result season is always considered as positive for stock exchanges and the ongoing bull-run is likely to continue.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that in addition, improved liquidity in the market will also keep the index trajectory positive; however, a key event next month includes Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting to determine Pakistan’s status on the grey list, and due to this factor, some volatility may be observed.

The benchmark KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is currently trading at a PER of 7.7x (2021) compared to Asia Pacific regional average of 16.7x and while offering DY of around 6.4 percent versus 2.7 percent offered by the region. In recent times, buoyancy at the index has been a superlative for strength of the market to power through times of deep uncertainty.

This week marks the end of 1MCY21, with the equity bourse closing at 46,385.54 points, up by 518 points (+1.1 percent) on a week-on-week basis (WoW).

The benchmark KSE-100 closed positive on 4 out 5 sessions led by unchanged policy rate and cautious stance of the governor SBP signalling at maintenance of a status quo in the monetary policy followed by a very gradual and measured tightening, if need be.

Moreover, uptick in international crude prices in earlier part of the week as well as hike in cement prices in north kept E&P, OMC’s and cement sectors under limelight. Albeit a meltdown in global equities on Thursday amid lower than expected earnings of major technology companies, and debate over the US stimulus package translated to the local bourse. However, a quick recovery was observed on Friday in lieu of the ongoing result season. The sector-wise positive contributions came from: cement (326 points) due to price hike in north; technology & communication (201 points) amid foreign interest witnessed during the week; pharmaceuticals (70 points), and power generation & distribution (60 points).

Whereas sectors that contributed negatively include: commercial banks (-166 points); oil & gas exploration companies (-81 points), and fertilizer (-54 points).

Top scrip wise contributors were TRG (216 points), LUCK (84 points), and FCCL (59 points). Foreign selling continued this week clocking-in at USD 9.1 million compared to a net buy of USD 5.5 million last week. Selling was witnessed in commercial banks (USD 2.7 million) and technology (USD 2.6 million).

On the domestic front, major buying was reported by individuals (USD 8.7 million) and companies (USD 8.1 million). Average volumes arrived at 674 million shares (up by 33 percent on a week-on-week basis) with over a billion shares traded on the last two consecutive days of the week. Whereas, average value traded settled at USD 169 million (up by 44 percent on a week-on-week basis).