Two-day international audit training kick-starts in Islamabad

Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir inaugurated two days international e-training in Islamabad. Department of Auditor General is hosting the training where international delegates from eight countries including Iran, Turkey, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Palestine are participating. AGP in his inaugural address highlighted the importance of training as a tool for different auditing and effective accountability. Javaid Jehangir stressed the need for an auditor to remain more relevant during changing and challenging times and keep abreast of the stakeholder’s expectation. He pinned his hope that the overwhelming international participation will also help in sharing of best practices and boost coordination in future. AGP highlighted that the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan has recovered Rs.490 in a period of 30 months. He also informed the participants that AGP office has established specialized audit units for concluding forensic and issue-based auditing and the department will soon switch to system-based auditing and accounting services which will minimize human interaction and bring efficiency.













