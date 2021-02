Inflation an ‘artificial’ phenomenon: Sarwar

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday inaugurated a gas supply scheme for Pind Dadu and other development schemes in Ranyal Union Council of Rawalpindi district. Addressing a public meeting, he said the gas facility was being provided in the locality at an estimated cost of Rs 6 million, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provide all basic facilities to the masses at their doorstep. “Providing basic amenities of life to the public; is the mission of PTI government,” he added. Ghulam Sarwar said the government was taking all possible measures to control the prices of daily used items, and termed the inflation an ‘artificial’ phenomenon. The minister said opposition parties were trying to mislead the public by presenting distorted facts and figures about national economy, and protect their ill-gotten money.