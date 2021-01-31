Mandviwalla vows to help resolve issues of business community

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has advised the business community of Karachi to give presentations about all their issues so that these could be taken up with relevant ministers for redressal.

During his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Saturday, Mandviwalla said that the business community will have to play the lead role by participating in all the affairs of the government as the businessmen and industrialists know the ground realities and face all types of issues.

Chairman Businessmen Group & former president KCCI Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairman BMG Anjum Nisar, General Sectary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President Saqib Goodluck, Vice President Shamsul Islam Khan, Chairman SITE Association of Industry Abdul Hadi, former presidents and KCCI managing committee members were also present at the meeting.

Responding to concerns expressed on dilapidated infrastructure of SITE area, Mandviwalla said that various steps have been taken from time to time to improve the infrastructure of Karachi but the situation was not 100 percent; therefore, the business community should join hands with the Sindh government under public-private partnership to improve the infrastructure of not only SITE area but also of other industrial zones which will not be opposed by any minister.

Replying to the problems being faced due to Sales Tax on Services by indenters, he assured to summon chairman FBR and chairman SRB in his office to discuss and resolve this matter. “I am ready to fully cooperate with the business community, just a phone call away, available in my office to listen to the grievances and go out of way to resolve the same”, he added.

He said that chambers around the world have been playing an important role in government affairs but unfortunately in Pakistan, no governmental role has been given to chambers which is unfortunate. The activities of chambers must not remain confined to budget proposals and economic policies only but they must also participate in all the meetings and even the political activities as nobody knows the ground realities better than the business community and it was these businessmen who go through all kinds of troubles due to poor policies.

Zubair Motiwala said, “To improve the infrastructure of SITE area, PC-1 has already been approved and an amount of Rs1 billion was allocated for construction of 23 roads but to date, the development work has not commenced”. He requested the deputy chairman Senate to pay a visit to the SITE area and also to the office of Site Limited so that he could personally gauge the ground realities and see what was happening at Site Limited.

While appreciating the release of refund claims through the FASTER system, he said that no matter how efficient the system was, refunds of Rs170 billion would remain stuck up, creating severe liquidity crunch for the exporters.

Anjum Nisar underscored the need to ensure ease of doing business and adopt business friendly policies implemented in countries like Vietnam where the exports for a single month have risen by US $37 billion while abrupt changes in policies must be strictly avoided so that the business community could focus on their work instead of staying tangled throughout the year to get the numerous taxation-related and other policy matters resolved.