Sabzwari highlights investment opportunities in ETFs

Commissioner Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Farrukh Sabzwari has said that diversified and low-cost Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) promise exciting space for investors.

Sabzwari said this while addressing a seminar organised by SECP to increase awareness regarding ETFs, a new investment product launched recently in Pakistan’s capital market.

Sabzwari revealed that a number of excellent theme-based ETFs are in the pipeline. He pointed out that ETFs are very popular internationally and the global market size of ETFs is close to US $7 trillion, which represents more than 20 percent of global equity AUMs.

He appreciated the four asset management companies (AMCs), namely NIT Limited, UBL Fund Managers Limited, Al Meezan Investment Management Limited and NBP Fund Management Limited, which have introduced their respective ETFs at PSX. The ETFs are index tracking funds, which because of their passive investment nature offer lower cost to the investors along with increased flexibility in entry and exit as ETF units can be bought and sold on the stock exchange.

The session, held in collaboration with Pakistan Stock Exchange and Asset Management Companies is part of a string of webinars planned by the regulator over the coming months, to address the awareness gap in the ETF arena, by engaging all stakeholders, inter alia, brokerage houses, asset managers and institutional investors, amongst others. A record number of participants attended the session through online streaming via zoom and social media platforms.