‘If you aren’t using your voice, power for the right reason, you’re doing injustice to yourself’

What does being a ‘model’ mean to you?

Being a model means being more than just only a tall figure and a beautiful face. For me, modelling is about using my craft in a meaningful way – by raising my voice against social issues, colourism. I also believe that being a model means being a spokesperson for more than just beauty!

Do you feel like your influential position can help spread awareness about social issues that need to be addressed in Pakistan?

Absolutely! I have an amazing social media family that has always supported everything that I have stood for. Every time I raise my voice for something, my social media fam has always had my back. If you aren’t using your voice, your fame, your power, your influence and even your craft for the right reasons – you’re doing an injustice to yourself and to the people who support you. So yes, I believe I’m in a position to spread awareness and it is my duty to do so.

Q. Tell us a shoot you really want to do and one you’ll never do?

I hate shooting in the winters. It’s hard. I never say no to work and I’m thankful for all the opportunities that come my way, but I think it’s too difficult to shoot in 5 degrees or even less. Shoots that I love to do are international shoots and solo shoots- what can I say? I love travelling and I love the spotlight!

What’s a cause or something you are passionate about?

Colourism and people taking advantage of models by asking them to work for free. Ugh. I hate it. I hate it when models are not paid for their craft! I identify as a feminist – and I want people to know that it’s part of the Mushk Kaleem package. I’m an opinionated girl! Take it or leave it.

Have you ever thought about getting into acting?

Yes! I have a background in theatre and I would love to diversify my portfolio. Let’s see if something comes up soon! Maybe you all will see me soon on the big screen!

You’ve talked about body positivity and mental health; how do you feel this is affected when you’re in the media spotlight?

I think people in this industry aren’t ready for curves, let alone even consider the use of plus sized models. You can’t ever be skinny enough and believe me, that comes with a price. I was once in a place where I wouldn’t eat for two days and even if I did, it would be almonds or an apple. It really does take a toll on your mental health, being told every day to look a certain way. You feel like you lose control of your own body. It’s a tricky spot to be in because you also give in to pressure! Luckily, I’m in a healthy place with my mind, body and soul and instead of not eating at all, I’m eating right and working out!

It’s evident that you’re an animal lover. Tell us a little about your pets!

I have three pets and they have been with me in some of my darkest times. My cat Lilo is the King of the house. He is my first ever pet. Then Skye, my beautiful baby girl. She’s a Siberian husky who just turned one. Later, I adopted her brother Tank, who is my strong protector. I have my pets’ name tattooed on my arm, so you can imagine how much I love them.

A change you would like to see in society.

Models treated the same way as other people in the entertainment industry. I want models to be considered for brand endorsements, corporate sponsorships and advertisements. They’re a huge gap in how actors and models are treated. Also, for more acceptability for modelling. It’s okay for a young girl to go up to her mom and tell her that she wants to choose modelling as a career! Modelling is like any other job! The notoriety around it is just so meaningless. Please don’t judge an entire profession because of hearsay. We have so many educated girls in our industry! Time to change the narrative, please.

Which designer have you learnt the most from in Pakistan?

I’ve learnt a lot of Maheen Khan! It’s incredible to work with a powerhouse who will guide you throughout a shoot with your posing, with your body language and also make you feel like you’re wearing the clothes and that the clothes aren’t wearing you!

What is something you’ve experienced while being in the industry that has changed your life?

I’ve come to realise how blessed I am. I’m privileged to be working in an industry which has a good pay scale. It’s insane how well you can get paid if you’re good at your craft. And that has made me realise of my privilege. It has in a juxtaposition, humbled me and grounded me. Makes me feel so small in the bigger scheme of things. Just that take on what the industry has to offer, has made me a person who has a lot of gratitude in my heart! I never take anything for granted. I don’t want to. I understand how lucky I am!

Any advice for young girls entering the modelling industry?

Do not work for free. Be punctual. Be professional. Don’t be afraid to raise your voice against people who do not give you the respect you deserve!

What’s next for Mushk Kaleem?

Big things are in the pipeline. I believe in nazar a lot. So you all will have to watch and wait!