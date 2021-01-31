TDAP hosts soft launch of 1st International Virtual Textile Exhibition in Pakistan

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organised a soft launch of the 1st International Virtual Textile Exhibition in Pakistan, TEXPO, at Cafe Aylanto.

The chief guests at the event were Advisor to the Prime Minister, Mr Razzak Dawood, Secretary at Ministry of Commerce Mr. M. Sualeh Faruqi and Chief Executive at TDAP, Mr Arif Ahmed Khan. The soft launch was attended by the who’s who of the fashion and showbiz worlds including designers and textile giants from renowned Pakistani fashion houses.

Pakistan’s largest and most prestigious platform, TEXPO, to exhibit textile-based products is going live from February 1-5 on an exclusively created virtual platform.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is dedicated to broadening the export base with a technologically driven, forward-looking approach. TEXPO is an initiative of TDAP which was conceptualised in 2016. Due to the pandemic and the resultant limitations on physical events, TDAP took the mammoth step of digitizing the four-day event that hosts foreign delegates from around the world.

The products in focus are high-end fashion apparel, ready-made garments, home textiles, fabrics and pandemic-relevant products like personal protective equipment (PPE) and face coverings. With TDAP’s unfaltering efforts, guests from across the globe will be attending the event online and local exhibitors will be showcasing their products in virtual stalls.

Advisor to the Prime Minister, Mr. Razzak Dawood said speaking about TEXPO, “With the support of the local business community and untiring efforts of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan we have successfully created a platform that caters to convenience of all stakeholders which is no small feat.”

Secretary – Ministry of Commerce, Mr M. Sualeh Ahmed Faruqi said, “learning from the realities of COVID-19, TDAP has been able to muster international support and garner strength from the all over the country and the best of our exporters who will be participating with full vigor and the best of their products in full form. It will also provide immense opportunity of interaction between international buyers and interested houses to interact with Pakistani companies and the relevant government agencies to aid the process of matchmaking.” The purpose of this international exhibition is to open doors for the local textile manufacturers, houses and SMEs to connect with the international community and foreign buyers and grow together. The past editions of TEXPO have hosted scores of local visitors and foreign delegates resulting in a large number of B2B and B2C connections.

Virtual TEXPO 2021 will be live 24 hours for five days to accommodate different time zones of the foreign guests that will be attending. A digital reception has also been conceptualized to provide technical solutions for attendees and exhibitors.

In an effort to deliver the learning experience that previous editions of TEXPO have provided in large auditoriums, TDAP developed Virtual Workshops with Maestros of Pakistan’s fashion industry. Leaders from the fashion world will be speaking and sharing their experience and wisdom garnered over decades of contributions to the textile and fashion industries.

Platinum Sponsor for Virtual TEXPO 2021 is Gul Ahmed Textiles Mills, Gold Sponsor is Interloop and the Silver Sponsors are Soorty, Chen One, Masood Textile Mills and Bari Textile Mills.

TEXPO was conceptualized as an initiative to boost Pakistan’s textile exports and open opportunities for local businesses to connect with the international business community and grow. It was the first product-specific exhibition to be held of its kind. In May 2020, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan announced TEXPO would be adapted to a virtual format to counter restrictions arising due to the pandemic.