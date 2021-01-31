Khuda Aur Mohabbat’s OST sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan attracts massive audience

Geo TV’s much-anticipated drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ Season 3’s original soundtrack, which was aired on Friday, has received huge applause from the audience. The new thriller’s mind blowing OST, sung by the maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher, seems to have created a new record as it is being highly appreciated by the electronic and digital media audience.

Pakistan’s much-loved stars Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz have come together for the third instalment of the Khuda Aur Mohabbat series on Geo Entertainment that featured Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan in the last season.

Pakistan television and worldwide audience are lavishly praising Geo Entertainment’s new project due to its production values and star-studded cast.

This master piece created by 7th Sky Entertainment under the dynamic duo; ace Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, is poised to become one of the most successful serials in the history of Pakistan television. The script has been written by legendary writer Hashim Nadeem Khan and directed by ace director Syed Wajahat Hussain.

The cast of the drama includes: Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan, Junaid Khan, Javed Sheikh, Tooba Siddiqui, Sunita Marshall, Rubina Ashraf, Asma Abbas, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Zain Baig and Sohail Sameer. In the story, heartthrob Feroze plays a confident young boy from a lower-middle-class background, who falls in love with beautiful Iqra Aziz.