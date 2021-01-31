Gigi’s father wants to pass on his 50 years old long coat to Khai

US supermodel Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid has expressed his hope that his 50 years old long coat will be passed on to his granddaughter Khai.

Gigi Hadid, Khai’s mom, took to Instagram and shared her stunning mirror selfie sporting her father Mohamed Hadid’s coat and wrote, “whose dad?!”.

Later, Gigi’s father turned to photo-video sharing platform and posted the same photo of the daughter.

He revealed that Gigi was wearing his 50 years old long black coat.

Mohamed Hadid wrote, “@gigihadid …Your Babba’s 50 years Old coat passed on to you and Inshallah to baby K next … #babbasCoat.” The model can also be seen sporting black mask to complete her look.