Megan Fox’s massive ring sparks speculation she’s engaged to Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t do fake love, so is it a done deal with Megan Fox? The Transformers actress sparked engagement rumours on Thursday, Jan. 28, when she was spotted in New York City with a giant ring on that finger.

The “bloody valentine” rapper was photographed with Megan by his side, flashing her massive ring, as the couple left their hotel to hop in a limo. They were headed to Saturday Night Live rehearsals ahead of MGK’s performance for the NBC show on Jan. 30.

Fans noted the pair seemed perfectly suited, with MGK looking like a gamer and Megan giving off e-girl vibes. She donned a pink fuzzy cardigan and a hot pink cat ear headband for the outing.

Megan, 34, and MGK, 30, met in March 2020 on the set of their crime movie Midnight In The Switchgrass and quickly fell in love. She didn’t officially file to divorce her husband Brian Austin Green until November, though the spouses of 10 years had been living separately for months by that point.

In June, we learned she and MGK were spending time together when filming paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a source saying, “They’ve been hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down… They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun.”

Megan was said to be loving their dynamic, as it was “very different” from her relationship with Brian.

On the Give Them Lala With Randall podcast, Machine Gun Kelly revealed, “Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps every day I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact.”

Megan added, “The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. We’re actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away.”

They went Instagram official in July when the musician posted a selfie and wrote, “Waited for eternity to find you again…” The new couple has already made it clear they’re in it for the long haul.

In October, E! News was told, “They see themselves as soulmates and life partners.” A source explained, “They are taking steps every day to build on that. Machine Gun Kelly has met her kids and is becoming a part of their lives. She wanted to make sure it was going in a serious direction and they both feel very strongly that it is.” She and Brian, who wed in 2010, share three kids: Noah Shannon Green, 8, Bodhi Ransom Green, 6, and Journey River Green, 4.

Despite the whirlwind romance, MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) opened up on social media last week about the emotional difficulties he has faced in recent weeks.

“I’ve been in, kind of like, a place personally for a couple of months in my head,” he told fans. “So, I haven’t been that active on socials.” On Jan. 16, he tweeted, “Anxiety’s eating me alive,” but didn’t give details. Brian, meanwhile, has moved on as well. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor sealed the deal with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess by sharing a steamy pic of the two kissing on Instagram just two weeks ago.

They first sparked romance rumors with their tropical Hawaiian vacation over Christmas. Sharna told Us Weekly, “I want to hold it close to me for as long as I can, to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

Tune in to SNL on Saturday night to watch MGK and host John Krasinski take the stage. E! News reached out to their reps for comment, but didn’t hear back.