Sarah Khan says she’s working more freely after marriage

Sarah Khan has shared how her life has changed after marriage. The actress said that before she got married, she did not work as freely as she does now.

“Before my wedding, I was at home and a lot of things were going on with my sisters and my family,” said Sarah Khan.

“Now, after marriage, it’s just me and my husband, who gives me so much freedom and support. He wants to see me progress and that makes me enjoy working even more,” she said.

The actress said that she wishes that the Almighty gives every woman such a husband; one who gives her courage and encouragement.