Sanam Saeed asks her fans all the right questions

Actor Sanam Saeed invited her fans to a thoughtful conversation about the kind of content they would like to see in Pakistani dramas and films.

“What stories do we want told?” asked Saeed. “What kind of content do you want to see in dramas on television and films?”

She wanted to know the genres the audiences want the makers to experiment with.

Her fans were quick to respond, and her post was soon flooded with ideas and preferences for diverse content.

A number of users praised the Cake actor’s 2012 drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai, saying that they wanted to see more of such stories.

Actor Sana Fakhar proposed the stories by Manto and Mohsin Hamid, adding that they are “diverse enough for a global audience”.

Actor Sarah Khan also revealed in an interview that she regrets playing a weak woman in her drama serial Mere Bewafa.

“I tried very hard to get the angle of the story changed. But you can see I never took on such roles again.”

The drama showed a woman going back to the man who hurt her.