Nadia Khan reveals the new way to become an actor

Host and TV actress Nadia Khan has thrown jabs at the new lot of actors in Pakistan’s drama industry, saying that these days, in order to become an actor, the number of followers one has on social media are more important than any acting skills. “The more followers you have, the more work you’ll get”, Nadia added. During a recent online interview, Nadia Khan further said that she was offered the film by Indian director Mahesh Bhatt and singer Bappi Lahiri but she flat out refused the roles as she had no interest in working in films.













