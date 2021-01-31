China launches 2nd Type 054A/P frigate for Pakistan Navy

The launching ceremony of 2nd ship of Type 054A/P frigate, constructed for Pakistan Navy, was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China.

According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the ceremony was graced by Commodore Azfar Humayun, Chief Naval Overseer, China, as chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, Commodore Azfar Humayun highlighted that induction of these warships will significantly enhance Pakistan’s maritime defence and deterrence capabilities. He also acknowledged the commitment, hard work and timely completion of this important milestone project by M/s CSTC and HZ Shipyard, Shanghai, despite ongoing global pandemic.

Type-054 Frigates will be one of the most technologically advanced surface platforms of Pakistan Navy fleet, fitted with latest surface, subsurface and anti-air weapon systems. The ships will be fitted with a range of electronic warfare, air and surface surveillance and acoustic sensors integrated through state of the art Combat Management System.

The Pakistan Navy ordered four Type-054A/P Frigates in 2017. All the ships are being delivered as per planned schedule, said the spokesperson.

The occasion of launching ceremony also coincides with the completion of 70 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations built upon historic bonds of friendship and mutual trust. The ceremony was also attended by various high level Chinese officials including representatives of M/s China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) and HZ Shipyard.

Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, said in a previous interview that the Type 054A, on which the Type 054A/P is based, is China’s most advanced frigate. Compared with previous Chinese frigates, the new version has better air defence capability, as it is equipped with an improved radar system and a larger amount of missiles with a longer range, Zhang said, noting that the Type 054A frigate also has world-class stealth capability.

Earlier on January 23, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched the welding of the third ship to be constructed for the Pakistan Navy under the Milgem project. Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkey Mohammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi also accompanied Erdogan at the groundbreaking of the third out of a total of four Milgem Ada-class corvette for the Pakistan Navy in Istanbul.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Erdogan said Pakistan is “our brotherly country with whom Turkey enjoys excellent relations”. He underscored that the defence collaboration for the construction of Milgem class warships was another milestone in Turkey-Pakistan defence ties.

President Erdogan said both Pakistan and Turkey are living in difficult geographical regions and both countries are facing similar challenges. He affirmed that Turkey would continue to support friendly and allied countries in the defence field.