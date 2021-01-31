Four women of a family slaughtered in Nankana Sahib

An accused slaughtered four women of his family including his mother, sister, wife and sister-in-law over unknown reasons in tehsil Shahkot of district Nankana Sahib on Saturday. The incident took place in the Bismillah Colony area of Shahkot Police Station where accused Shakeel slit the throats of his mother, wife, sister and sister-in-law with a sharp-edged instrument and fled away.

The deceased women were identified as Kaniz Fatima, Shabana Bibi, Zaneera Bibi and Faiza Akram.

Accused Shakeel is a former FC employee while he is currently working in a private factory. The motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained and the police after registering a case into the incident have started investigation.