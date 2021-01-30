Development of backward areas top priority: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is focusing on development of backward areas of Punjab.

He stated this while talking to the elected representative of Punjab Assembly on Saturday.

The chief minister said, “We will make education and health facilities better in remote areas as well as cities.” He said that no one will be allowed to interfere in the legitimate work of elected representatives. He said that he will continue to consult with public representatives for solutions to people’s problems.

The chief minister assured MPAs that their constituency related issues will be resolved, adding that full attention is being paid on the development of backward areas. Usman Buzdar said that he personally takes interest in resolving the problems of public representatives and considers assembly members as his companions.

The priority of elected representatives will be considered in the development projects of their constituencies. The agenda of development and prosperity will be implemented with the consultation of elected representatives, Buzdar assured. “We all have to serve the people of the province as a team,” he mentioned.

Buzdar said that chief ministership is not merely a portfolio but a major responsibility. The PTI government is trying to correct the mistakes and shortcomings of the previous era. He said that the wrong policies of the former ruler took the country in the wrong direction as national resources were ruthlessly utilised on the projects launched for self-projection. The former rulers overlooked the basic issues of the people.

He said that the incumbent government is focused to resolve the peoples’ problems as PTI believes in composite development. “The time of oral submission has passed and now the government is delivering as we believe in hard work,” he said.

The members of the provincial assembly apprised him of the issues of their respective constituencies. Those who met with the chief minister included provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Muhammad Hanif Patafi, Shahabuddin Khan, Muhammad Shafi, Javed Akhtar, Alamdar Qureshi, Abdul Hai Dasti, Sardar Farooq Dareshak, Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak, Ahmad Shah Khagha, Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara, Sarfraz Hussain and Muhammad Atif. They thanked the CM for his interest in resolving their issues.

Separately, Usman Buzdar has directed to complete ongoing development projects in Punjab including Sahiwal in a stipulated time frame in the light of the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that development is the destiny of those cities like Sahiwal which were badly ignored in the past. He said that requirements of the population and consultation of public representatives are being ensured in preparation of development projects. He further maintained that serving the people is the mission of the incumbent government.

He said that the installation of the latest treatment plant in Sahiwal will provide potable water to more than 550,000 citizens. He said that years old and dilapidated sewerage pipelines are being replaced with a new sewerage system in Sahiwal. Provision of clean drinking water and a new sewerage system will not only uplift the living standard of the people but also protect them from many diseases as well.