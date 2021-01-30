Sikh Movement and India

On the eve of Indian Republic Day, the treatment meted out with Sikh farmers in India has stripped off so-called secular mask from the face of India and Modiregime. India, on one hand, claims to be a secular state, while, on the other hand, it persecutes minorities, especially Muslims and Sikhs. Even Jews were not maltreated in Nazi era like Indian minorities.

Prior to the partition of the subcontinent, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah used to say that minorities would have equal rights in Pakistan. There would be no discrimination on religious bases in Pakistan. By the Grace of God, today minorities are much safer in Pakistan than in India. Apart from governments, its credit goes to Pak Army to a great extent. It is committed to thwart Indian designs on all the fronts.

Now coming back to the main topic, in Delhi, Modi government, to put down Sikh protest, has disconnected internet service as it has done in IHK so that people should not hear the Sikh farmers raising slogans for their separate country, Khalistan, besides voicing their demands. The hoisting of religious flag on the Red Fort by some enthusiastic Sikh youths has frightened Modi government which is imposing restrictions on them to suppress this movement. It is also accusing them of being in league with Pakistan but it is exclusively the movement of Sikh farmers for the fulfillment of their demands. But they have also raised the slogans of Khalistan nonetheless.

Sikhs in Indian army have been disarmed, lest they should rebel at the oppression of theirbrothers. Moreover, Sikh officers are being shifted from their duties on sensitive places. Well-informed sources in India say that Sikh soldiers stationed at Delhi are beingextradited to other provinces so that IndraGandhi murder episode shouldn’t be repeated.

The present Sikh movement has deep effect on separatistmovements and they have also revamped their struggle. One thing is sure that the separatist movements pressing for their rights will succeed at last to achieve their aim. If we talk about separatist movements going on in India, they, according to a news report, are no fewer than sixty, working in different states under different titles and names. Fifty big and ten small movements have the same objectives: a separate state of their own. Thirty such movements are operating only in the Northeast oil rich state, Assam where secessionists are called Naxal. So their movement is called Naxalbari. It controls almost 80% of Assam. Then there is Moist and Nuxels in Nagaland.

As India repealed the Article 35A, such article, 370A also covers Nagaland, awarding them special status. India is mulling to revoke it, so that Nagaland should also be controlled like Kashmir. Besides, such movements are in full swing in Mizoram,Manipur and Jharkhand.

Now Khalistan movement has also become activated in eastern Punjab, as we have earlier mentioned. On the other hand, freedom movement is in full swing in the Indian held Kashmir. Curfew is imposed there for the last two years and people are laying down their lives for freedom. India is on hot coals in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh due to China. India accuses China of undermining it by interfering in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

These movements are mentioned here only to state that they are ray of hope for marginalized segments of Indian society. US news agency, Associated Press has reported that two month long sit-in of Indian farmers in Delhi could trigger mass mutiny which may disintegrate India. India claims to be a secular state on one hand, while on the other hand, such separate movements bespeak of maltreatment of minorities who may be forced to revolt.

India broadcasts its narrative in the entire world that Pakistan is a terrorist state, but the reality is now clear under the sun that Hindu extremists have opened their training camps under the patronage of Modi. The cow vigilantes of Shiv Sena and Bajrang Dal leave blood chilling tales of brutality.

It is savageness of Modi regime which makes global agencies to predict India’s breakup. Sikhs have already seen grime character of Modi and Hindutva. That’s why; they are compelled to strive for Khalistan. Kashmiris are already struggling for freedom from India. If suppression on minorities in India does not subside, the day is not far when India will be enflamed its own fire. Its breakup is not ruled out.