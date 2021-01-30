Govt to construct homes on land retrieved from mafia: Shehbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill has said that homes for the poor will be constructed on the land retrieved from the land-mafia in different parts of the province.

Talking to the media men after appearing in a defamation case here on Saturday, he said the government would provide easy loans to the poor to build homes on the land worth billions of rupees which had been vacated from the land mafia in Lahore and other cities.

Shehbaz Gill said: “No Khokhar or Jati Umra Palaces, but homes for the poor will be erected on the retrieved land”, adding that “The government is not only opposed to the land-mafia but their patrons as well”.

To a question, SAPM Gill said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was right in claiming that former MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar was an asset of the party, adding that only dacoits and land grabbers could be the investors of the PML-N.

To another question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was averse to financial dealings in politics, adding that he had made it clear prior to his election victory that he would not shake hands with the corrupt and looters of public money.

SAPM on Political Communication Dr Gill said the government expected to get relief from the apex court on the Senate elections schedule, otherwise, it would bring an amendment in the National Assembly.