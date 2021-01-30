Major terror bid foiled in Mastung, cache of arms, ammunition seized

Levies Quick Response Force (SRFF) foiled a heinous terror plot in Dasht area by conducting a successful operation against anti-state elements. According to Levies officials, the Levies Quick Response Force on a tip-off conducted an operation in the Dasht area of Mastung on Saturday. During the operation, Levies officials recovered cache of arms and ammunition hidden in the mountains. As many as 7 RPG rocket launchers with 20 rounds, other equipment including 2 LMG machine guns with 4 rounds, auto grenade launcher, 500 grenade detonators and 50 IED detonators were recovered during the operation. The arms and ammunition recovered were to be used in various terrorist operations in the province, the Levies sources said.













