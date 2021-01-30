Release of poisonous water in Sutlej by India kills fish

A large number of fish have died and several fish seeds at pond areas have been damaged due to poisonous water release from India in the Sutlej River.

The release of poisonous water in the Sutlej River is damaging fish and livestock sectors. The outbreak of skin diseases is being feared in the area due to the supply of dead fish in the market.

Meanwhile, the officials have informed high-ups about the losses being caused by the untreated water.

India has been releasing untreated and floodwaters into Pakistani rivers frequently. On July 29, 2019, dozens of villages were submerged after India had released floodwater in Nullah Dek. A number of villages were also submerged and standing crops on hundreds of acres drowned.

Overflowing water from the banks of Dek Nullah drowned dozens of villages including Qazi Paharang, Makhanpur, Daulatpur, Sikandarpur, Dharewal, Kotli Khawaja, Kaluwali Syedan, Roopo Wali, Wahga, Kaluwali Khurd, Rasoolpur and Bhikki.