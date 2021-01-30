Webinar highlights Pakistan’s role in promoting peace in Indian Ocean

A webinar was held by Maritime Study Forum (MSF) on “AMAN: Pakistan’s Dynamic Initiative for Peace”. The guests and participants in the session included prominent scholars from academia, media persons, policy makers and students.

The webinar was held keeping in view Pakistan’s active role in promoting peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. Pakistan’s commitment to ‘peaceful existence’ and desire for regional stability is reflected through its participation in various international peace keeping missions, Combined Task Forces 150 and 151, various indigenous initiatives and multilateral exercises like Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and AMAN exercises.

The webinar included a talk by panelists, followed by an interactive session. The panelists included Commodore (R) Syed Mohammed Obaidullah, SI(M), Member Board of Advisors MSF, Dr. Khurram Iqbal, HOD IR Department, National Defence University and Member Board of Directors, MSF, Mr. Ejaz Haider, Executive Editor Indus News. The webinar was moderated by Attorney Muslim Bin Aqeel, Research Associate MSF. Very pertinent issues were raised during this session that led to an in depth view of AMAN Exercises.

Commodore (R) Syed M. Obaidullah highlighted the maritime diplomacy carried out by Pakistan Navy to promote peace in the region. AMAN exercises are not war games, but rather drills against non-traditional security threats. Pakistan Navy is actively upholding peace and stability firstly in the region and then in the world. Whereas the Malabar Exercise conducted by India is China centric. As far as Pakistan is concerned Pakistan has been able to send its message of tranquility to both eastern and western naval forces.

Dr. Khuram Iqbal emphasized on Pakistan’s role as a bridge in the polarizing region, that is also reflected in AMAN exercises. Pakistan has always been effected by the great power competition throughout its history. Earlier it was great power rivalry in Afghanistan that is cooling down recently. However, the Sino-US rivalry in Indian Ocean is now heating up once again.