Record computerisation to ensure quick service delivery, transparency: AGP

Auditor General of Pakistan, Javed Jahangir said on Saturday that computerisation process in his ministry has been expedited for provision of quick service delivery to people, ensure transparency and enhance efficiency of the staff.

Addressing a function after inaugurating the newly constructed state-of-art Audit Complex in Hayatabad, the auditor general said that computerisation of record is a key initiative of the present elected government that on completion would provide timely and speedy services to people, besides enhance efficiency of the staff and quickly resolve masses’ complaints.

He informed that an inclusive strategy has been prepared for computerisation of audit reports under the Audit Management Information System (AMIS). The AGP said that the next audit report would be prepared under AMIS. He while appreciating the performance of Director General Audit KP Lal Muhammad and his team said that concrete measures were being taken for strengthening and modernisation in the department, besides capacity building of the staff in order to effectively tackle the modern day’s challenges.

A Special Audit Unit in the ministry would be set up as this project has already been approved by the federal government, he said. Jahangir said that a high-level meeting of provincial director generals and senior officers of the ministry would be convened in Islamabad in March this year to give practical shape to the inclusive policy and future line of action for enhanced service delivery to people, quick implementation of the Government reforms and other services.

He directed the staff to work with more dedication and professional commitment by quickly addressing people’s complaints. He said a punishment and reward system has been introduced in the ministry and officials showing excellent performance would be rewarded.

Earlier, Director General Audit KP, Lal Muhammad told AGP that Rs3 million per year would be saved under rent head due to completion of this Audit Complex, adding work on its phase 2 would start soon. He explained about salient features of the newly constructed complex, its accommodation capacity and services.