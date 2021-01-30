PDM parties lack ideology, have their own interests: Ch Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the dream of overthrowing the government has become a nightmare for the opposition. The PDM has not had as many protests as it had meetings, but all ended in fiasco.

Talking to the delegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) from different districts of Punjab which called on him at Governor’s House Lahore on Saturday, he said that the parties in the PDM alliance lack ideology. All parties of PDM have their own interests. They have nothing to do with the problems of the people and the development of the country. They only want to escape from accountability, he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the opposition has used all the options including protests and threats of resignation, but they only met with failure. The opposition has been left with no option now but to wait for the 2023 elections.

He said that the government believes in the rule of law and not to wreak vengeance on political opponents, adding he said the ruling party did not file any cases against leaders of opposition parties, rather these cases were filed against one another by the said parties when they were in power.

The Governor Punjab said that regardless of the government’s good performance, the opposition will continue to do the politics of disagreement but it does not make any difference to the government. He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue to move forward successfully, and the government has not made any compromise on its stance against corruption, and will not do so in the future.

Chaudhry Sarwar further said that tackling the economic and other challenges being faced by the country is the top priority of the government. For the first time, steps are being taken for the development and strengthening of all sectors in the country. Parliament and democracy are also being strengthened and Pakistan is rapidly a respectable position in the world, he added.