PR faces daily loss of over Rs 30mn as its reservation system remains suspended

Pakistan Railways (PR) is facing a daily loss of over Rs 30mn as its IT department fails to fully restore the nationwide crashed reservation system even fourth day on Saturday.

From the last 96 hours, no online ticket bookings could be entertained, while the counter bookings also remain suspended. The passengers are suffering due to the incompetence of the PR department.

The E-ticketing system and rail communication could not be revived fully, while the internet connectivity of the Railway headquarters also remains suspended.

It was reported early Tuesday morning that the passengers face problems as the ticket reservation system of the Pakistan Railways crashed across Pakistan.

The passengers willing to travel through Pakistan Railways are facing hardships in getting their reservations.

Last week, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati had said that the government is taking effective steps to make the Pakistan Railways a profitable entity.