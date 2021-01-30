SSC, HSC exams to be held in May, June in Punjab

Exams for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) classes in Punjab will be held in May and June this year. According to a notification issued by the Punjab School Education Department, all educational institutions under the control of the department will reopen on February 1 with 50% student ratio on alternative days. All schools are required to take all necessary precautionary measures to halt spread of coronavirus. “All the concerned shall ensure strict implementations of SOPs already communicated time to time by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and School Education Department, Punjab to prevent Corona Pandemic,” read the notification.













