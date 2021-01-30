Woman committs suicide in Thar

Another Thari woman ended her lifeline by jumping into a deep well. Mourti Meghwar, 20, committed suicide in the Sodra locality of Chhachhro town on Saturday.The area people retrieved the body from well and brought it to the taluka hospital for the medical examination. Kastoro Meghwar, the husband of Mourti, said that his wife committed suicide due to some mental disorders.

The cop granted bail: The local court in Mithi granted the interim bail to police ASI , Gul Mohammad Sand, who was ‘arrested’ after being nominated in ‘double’ murder case of Doonger Meghwar and his sister-in-law Babhita Meghwar. The lawyers of the accused pleaded that since the samples of DNA test of Babhita Meghwar did match with their client hence he should be given the protective bail.

The pair was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the house of Mr Sand on December 31. Mithi police had nominated ASI after the massive protest by the relatives of the pair against the reluctance of police officials to register the murder case against Mr Sand.