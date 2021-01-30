Inspector gunned down outside Peshawar prison; cop injured

Unidentified men gunned down Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Inspector Khushdil and injured another cop outside Central Prison Peshawar on Saturday. According to police, Inspector Khushdil was ambushed by unidentified men, killing him on the spot and injuring his gunman. “The attackers were able to run away from the incident site,” they said, adding that a large contingent of police reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area. The body has been shifted to a hospital for medic0-legal formalities.













