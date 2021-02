The Biden administration is urging migrants waiting in Mexico under restrictions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump to be patient, even as the population of a makeshift camp in northeastern Mexico begins to swell with hopeful asylum seekers. On Friday, a senior aide to U.S. President Joe Biden said the administration is working on a system to process the asylum seekers who are waiting in Mexico under a Trump-era program known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).