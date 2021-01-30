Bilquis Edhi declared ‘Person of the Decade’

Pakistan’s philanthropist Bilquis Edhi has been declared the ‘Person of the Decade’, along with human rights rapporteur of the UN Prof Yanghee Lee and the US ethicist Stephen Soldz.

A spokesperson of the Edhi Foundation shared that Bilquis Edhi had been selected by the Impact Hallmarks as the most impactful person of the first two decades of the 21st century.

Bilquis Bano Edhi, who is fondly called the “Mother of Pakistan”, is a professional nurse and heads the Bilquis Edhi Foundation. Spending more than six decades in serving humanity, she has already several national and international awards to her name. She has been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the Lenin Peace Prize, Mother Teresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice (2015), and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service, she received along with her husband Abdul Sattar Edhi in 1986.













