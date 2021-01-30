COTHM receives LABARD delegation, pledges to work jointly

A Delegation from LABARD paid a visit to College of Tourism and Hotel Management. Representatives of the host college and the delegation had productive discussions over issues like skills development, inclusive education and training for differently abled people and subject areas of mutual interest. Mr Ahmad Shafiq, CEO and founder of the college received the LABARD delegation with warmth.

The delegation was headed by Mrs Bushra Pervaiz Malik (Vice President LABARD). She presented not only her appreciation for the hospitality, but also congratulations on a number of successes COTHM achieved in the last few years. Ms. Tania Mallick (Board Member LARBARD) and M. Saeed Khan (Secretary General LABARD) also participated in the meeting.

The group also included a number of high profile representatives; Ali Pervaiz Malik (MNA), Aitzaz Ahsan (Pakistani Politician, Lawyer & Former Senater of Pakistan), Pervaiz MaliK (MNA), Abdul Wajid (Manager Coordination & Administration), Shafqaat Ahmed (Ex. President Albaraka Bank), Mr. Touqeer Ahmed Sharifi (GM National Power Construction), Mr. Ahmer Mallick (DG Danish School, Joint secretary LABARD), Mrs. Laila Nusrat (Chairperson Bali Memorial Trust), Mr.Nisar Chaudhary (Director Operations YUM Group of Restaurants), Mr. Ijaz Nasir (CEO Management House) and Masood Ali Khan (CEO Takhleeq Foundation).

The representatives from both sides exchanged ideas about the future cooperative plans in the hope of building up the joint institute as soon as possible.

The delegation went on to visit COTHM facility and had in-depth discussions with the staff of the college. Consensus was reached over fields like training of physically and mentally impaired students.

A lunch was also hosted in honor of the visiting delegation by Mr. Ahmad Shafiq.

“COTHM is thrilled to share our expertise with our partners and to make connections that will promote the public understanding of importance of skills worldwide.” Mr Shafiq said.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of COTHM in the development of skill-based education and research, especially in the field of hospitality, where the harvestable recourses are limited. The delegation thanked the CEO COTHM, Mr Ahmad Shafiq for providing an excellent opportunity to visit the campus and updating about ongoing activities of the college.

Notably, LABARD has been flourishing under the aegis of Business community, industrialists and different humanitarians who offer their generous support and put stock in this noble aim. At start, there was just a one Vocational Training Center at Shadman however because of the financing from Deutsche GesellschaftfürInternationaleZusammenarbeit (GIZ), another center was built up in Tajbagh. Many PWDs have been graduating from vocational training in different trades, other than getting free of cost assistive devices, medical and financial assistance.

LABARD’s purpose is to create a society where equal opportunities are available and equal treatment is provided to all the members irrespective of their physical capabilities. Continuing its mission, LABARD is now all set to establish a state of art facility for the differently-abled people near Jallo. The delegation visit was a part of this plan.