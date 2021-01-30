LAHORE: Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood and Director General PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi visited Thokar Niaz Baig and took a detailed look at beautifying the entrances and exits of the provincial capital. Other officers including Director engineering were present.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood Instructing the PHA officers to make the entrances and exits of the city more beautiful, he said that PHA would play its key role in beautifying the entrances and exits of Lahore. On the occasion, DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that horticulture and engineering work would be carried out on the inbound and outbound highways of Lahore will start work soon. Attractive designs will be worked on to enhance the beauty of entrances and exits. DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi further said that PHA is working day and night to make the provincial capital a city of gardens.