Uzair Baloch acquitted in two more cases for want of evidence

A sessions court on Friday acquitted Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch in two murder cases for want of evidence. The additional district and sessions judge ordered that the accused be set free immediately, if he is not required to be detained in connection with other cases. He was accused of murdering two unknown persons. Both cases were registered at Lyari’s Baghdadi and Kalakot police stations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in six cases for lack of evidence till recently. On Jan 12, the sessions court acquitted him in a kidnapping and murder case of a citizen.

Defence lawyer said that no eyewitness appeared before the court, while the prosecution was silent over the culprits involved in the murder. “The police found the dead body and didn’t identify the slain person,” the counsel said.

“The murder took place in Kalri area on March 13, 2013, while the case was registered on March 17,” Uzair Baloch’s lawyer said. “Police nominated my client in the case on political grounds, who didn’t commit it,” the counsel said.